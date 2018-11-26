Metropolis, IL man jailed after reportedly threatening female with box knife

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) - A Metropolis, Illinois man was jailed on charges after threatening a female with a box knife.
According to the Metropolis Police Department, Austin M. Wilson, 25, was arrested for domestic battery and unlawful restraint.
A female said that she was held against her will on November 21.
Wilson reportedly hit the female a number of times and spit on her before threatening to cut her with a box cutter held to her throat, according to the office of the Director of Public Safety.
Wilson was booked into the Massac County Detention Center.
