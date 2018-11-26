MDC releases youth hunters harvest numbers

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Young hunters racked up the numbers this deer season from Nov. 23 through 25.
Officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation said hunters ages six through 15 harvested 2,556 deer during the youth portion of the 2018 deer hunting season in Missouri.
Among those deer were 1,140 antlered bucks, 336 button bucks and 1,080 does.
Department officials said the top counties were Wayne with 47, Ripley with 46 and Franklin, Macon and Osage with 45 deer checked each.
Last year’s total for the late youth portion was 3,115 with 1,299 being antlered bucks, 453 button bucks, and 1,363 does, officials said.
Archery deer hunting continues through Jan. 15, 2019.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.