Investigation underway after gunshots fired into Steele, MO home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Police are investigating after gunshots were fired into a Steele, Missouri home on Saturday, November 24.
According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, it happened early Saturday at a home on North Walnut Street.
Two adults living in the home were not hurt.
The front glass window of the house was shot out and there were bullet holes in the living room wall.
Pemiscot County deputies also responded to the scene.
The investigation continues.
If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Steele police at 573-695-3411.
