IL car seat law goes into effect Jan. 1
An Illinois law requiring children to be in rear-facing car seats until the age of two will go into effect on January 1, 2019. (Source: CBS)
By Amber Ruch | November 26, 2018 at 12:57 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 12:57 PM

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A new Illinois car seat law will go into effect on January 1, 2019.

The law requires children to be securely fastened into rear-facing car seats until the age of two.

Other requirements include: the restraint must be provided by parents or legal guardians and every person transporting a child under eight is responsible fro properly securing the child.

Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the bill in August 2018.

Rear-facing restraints are recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Children taller than 40 inches or weighing more than 40 pounds are exempt.

