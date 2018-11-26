IL car seat law goes into effect Jan. 1

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A new Illinois car seat law will go into effect on January 1, 2019.
The law requires children to be securely fastened into rear-facing car seats until the age of two.
Other requirements include: the restraint must be provided by parents or legal guardians and every person transporting a child under eight is responsible fro properly securing the child.
Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the bill in August 2018.
Rear-facing restraints are recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Children taller than 40 inches or weighing more than 40 pounds are exempt.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.