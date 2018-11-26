First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A strong low pressure area will spin off to the northeast of us tonight….taking a swath of heavy snow and near-blizzard conditions with it. While we’ll miss out on the snow (other than perhaps a few flurries) we won’t miss out on the cold air, as west to northwest winds become strong and gusty and blow in a much colder weather pattern for the start of the upcoming work week. Lines of showers and even a few thundershowers are pushing off to the east this evening…and we’ll stay dry for the next few days. The big problem overnight and into Monday morning will be the gusty northwest winds, combined with falling air temps. Wind Advisories are in effect for the region overnight. By daybreak we’ll have lows in the upper 20s to low 30s…but gusty northwest winds will make it feel much colder! Some clouds may linger into Monday morning…but overall we’ll end up with quite a bit of sunshine. However…highs will be in the 30s north to 40s south…and a northwest breeze will keep us with a significant wind chill factor on Monday.