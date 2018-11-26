Fewer deadly crashes reported in MO during 2018 Thanksgiving holiday

MISSOURI (KFVS) - According to a new report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP), there were nine deadly traffic crashes during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday.
This is compared to 17 deadly crashes reported during the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday.
MHP investigated the nine deadly crashes during the counting period from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25.
Three deadly crashes were investigated on Wednesday, Nov. 21.
One of the three victims was a Heartland man.
According to MHP, Michael L. Allbright, 51, of Fredericktown was killed after he entered the path of a vehicle that was exiting Interstate 70 onto Route K in St. Charles County.
Troopers report Allbright was a pedestrian and died at the scene.
On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22 there were no deadly crashes reported.
Three more deadly crashes were reported on Friday, Nov. 23 and on Saturday, Nov. 24.
Here is breakdown of MHP’s 2018 Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Statistics:
- 587 crashes
- 108 injuries
- 9 fatalities
- 86 DWI
- 67 drug arrests
Here is a breakdown of MHP’s 2017 Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Statistics:
- 400 crashes
- 116 injuries
- 17 fatalities
- 127 DWI
- 117 drug arrests
MHP states that the number of deaths during the 2018 holiday could change if those injured in other crashes occur or if other departments report deadly crashes not added to the MHP report just released on Monday, Nov. 26.
