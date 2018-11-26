President Trump tells Tupelo crowd Cindy Hyde-Smith votes ‘Maga’ and ‘America First'

TUPELO, MS (WMC) - One day before Mississippi’s special runoff election for U.S. Senate, President Donald Trump is visiting the Magnolia state to campaign for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.
The president landed just after 4 p.m. Monday at Tupelo Regional Airport where a crowd awaited his speech in support of Hyde-Smith who is facing Democratic challenger Mike Espy.
Controversy has filled Hyde-Smith’s campaign, from her comments on public hangings to major organizations requesting refunds for their campaign donations.
Despite the controversy, President Trump has been vocal in his support for Hyde-Smith. He tweeted over the holiday weekend that she’s “an outstanding person who is strong on the Border, Crime, Military ... Needed in D.C.”
The president’s visit to Tupelo is the first of two stops in Mississippi. The second is at 8 p.m. in Biloxi.
As for Espy, he has support from Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden. Espy planned several campaign events for the day before the runoff, including a rally with gospel singers in Jackson at the same time the president is in Tupelo.
