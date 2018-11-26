Cold snap continues...

Clouds are slowly clearing from west to east and that trend will continue through the rest of the evening hours. By time we wake up Tuesday morning, much of the area will be clear with some clouds lingering in our eastern counties. Lows tonight will dip to near 20. Highs on Tuesday, even with sunshine, will only be in the 30s for much of the area. The next few days will be way below average for this time of year, but a slow warm up will happen as we head towards the weekend. Thunderstorms are possible Saturday.