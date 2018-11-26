Church goes “no shave” for November

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -Sutton Free Will Baptist Church took up a love offering on Sunday going to the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation.
To encourage participation, they encouraged men to grow their beards out all month long.
Pastor Kevin Barnett said that he wants to show men in the community that the church is there for them, even in difficult times.
“Sometimes it’s hard for them to even to even talk about it," Barnett said. "And if we can make the situation a little more comfortable. Let them know that the church is here, not only for spiritual help, but for physical help as well.”
Sutton Free Will has raised around $1,200 yearly for prostate cancer research since they started back in 2014.
They also make it fun, by having a vote on Best Beard, Ugliest Beard, Manliest Beard and the Best Attempt at a Beard.
