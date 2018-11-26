Cape Girardeau small businesses thankful for the support

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Small businesses we spoke with on Sunday, Nov. 25 say they saw more people shopping and supporting local small businesses in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Whether it be restaurants, buying gifts or stopping in for a quick treat, Cape Girardeau business owners said they saw more people out this holiday weekend.
We talked with Sugar Chic Creamery, who said they also saw increased traffic for their business and in the downtown area.
"We did see a lot of foot traffic up and down the streets," Sugar Chic Creamery Co-owner Jessica Rhodes said. "They came in quite early. It was pretty busy."
Her sister, Sugar Chic Creamery Co-owner Kim Clark said it was nice to see people that she hasn't seen before in the area coming to Cape Girardeau to shop and said it helps small businesses in the downtown area.
“I think it’s really nice,” Clark said. “It’s good for downtown to see all the people coming here. We had a lot of shoppers and a lot of out-of-towners come in that are here for Thanksgiving break. We saw a lot of different faces. It was good.”
Clark and Rhodes opened up Sugar Chic Creamery in October of 2017. They said while they figured this would be a successful business, they didn't expect the amount of people that came to shop in downtown and that would visit their business as well.
"We never expected it to go over so well and to have the support that we've had," Clark stated. "We do a lot of giving back to the community as well. We are very thankful for all of the support and all the people that come here."
Rhodes recalls how the downtown area has grown over the years. She said it's nice to see the continued support for small businesses.
"We were born here and grew up here and to watch the downtown being revitalized and seeing all the people coming down, and for this to be the place to go now is really great to see," Rhodes said.
“I think it’s great that everybody supports our local businesses and small businesses,” Clark added. “We need that to stay afloat.”
