Candidate filings for Carbondale mayor, city council

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The filing period for the 2019 consolidated election ended on Monday, November 26.
The following candidates filed their nomination petitions for Carbondale mayor:
- Nathan Colombo
- John “Mike” Henry
The following candidates filed their nominating petitions for Carbondale city council member:
- Adam Loos
- Mark Chalem
- Navreet S. Kang
- Lee M. Fronabarger
- Thomas Grant
- Theodore “Ted” Jude Gutierrez
- Greg Knoob
- Jerrold Hennrich
The filing period ended at 5 p.m. on Monday. According to City Clerk Jennifer Sorrell, no primary will be required as the seats are deemed uncontested.
The election will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
