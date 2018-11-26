Breezy and Cold!

A chilly and breezy start to the morning! Strong winds out of the northwest will make temperatures feel like the 20s. There is a chance of seeing a few flurries in our northern half of the Heartland during the morning hours. With a low-pressure system off to our northeast, cooler air will stick around the next few days. Today will be partly cloudy but clouds will be decreasing heading into the afternoon becoming mostly sunny. Blustery winds will be present with gusts as high as 30 to 40mph. High temperatures will stay in the 30s for most of our area.