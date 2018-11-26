App seeks to warn neighbors about package theft during holidays

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The creators of a neighborhood app are hoping residents will use it to warn their neighbors about package theft during the holiday season.
According to information on its blog, the creators of Nextdoor state neighbors use the app to warn each other about stolen packages, share surveillance footage and, in some cases, even help police find those responsible.
In a survey taken earlier this year, Nextdoor found that 62 percent of respondents have experienced a package theft, while 50 percent of respondents said it is a serious problem in their neighborhood.
To download the app, click here.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.