Almost 6,000 pounds of drugs discovered during Texas DPS traffic stop

DONLEY COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than 3,400 pounds of marijuana and more than 2,400 pounds of THC products after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Donley County on Tuesday, Nov. 20.
Around 6:47 p.m., an RV was stopped along US-287 near Clarendon by a DPS trooper for a traffic violation.
Upon a search of the RV, DPS officials say the trooper found vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana and THC products in the cargo area.
The driver, William Davis of Sacramento, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.
He is being held in the Donley County Jail to await trial.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.