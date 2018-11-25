2 teens seriously injured single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County, MO

By Kyle Hinton | November 25, 2018 at 12:56 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 1:26 PM

STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Two teenagers were injured following a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County, MO on Saturday, Nov. 24.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a teenager was driving on Highway 25 in Stoddard County, Mo. when the vehicle left the road and the driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Two passengers in the vehicle, both teenagers, were taken to a regional hospital with serious injuries. Only the driver was wearing a seat belt.

