First Alert: Windy, rainy Sunday will turn cold

(KFVS) - It’s a windy Sunday as a strong storm approaches.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says the morning sunshine today will give way to mainly cloudy skies. There’s a good chance of scattered showers developing by afternoon into the early evening.
It’ll be breezy this morning, but will become more windy by afternoon. Highs about 58 west to 65 east. Winds S 15-30 and gusty.
Tonight, the showers will end and it will turn sharply colder with very gusty winds behind a strong cold front. It will be mostly cloudy with a few flurries overnight.
Daybreak lows 26 to 32. Winds NW 15-30 with gusts to over 40 miles per hour.
Monday is looking breezy and cold, but otherwise mostly sunny. Highs about 37 north to 43 south.
There are also a variety of Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings in effect for today along and north of I-70 from Kansas into Missouri and northwest Illinois.
