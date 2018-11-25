First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A potent storm system will be moving east and then northeast across the Midwest over the next 24 hours with rain, snow and strong winds. While the bulk of the winter precip will stay to the north of the Heartland…this low will stir up our weather with strong winds, afternoon showers, and a very strong evening cold front. We may get a bit of sunshine this morning….before clouds and showers develop from west to east from late morning through afternoon. For most of the area the best chance of scattered showers will be from about noon through 6 pm…as we’ll actually dry out this evening behind the cold front. Highs today will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s….but temps will drop sharply this evening behind a strong cold front. A significant feature of the weather today will be strong south winds developing especially this afternoon. Winds will become even stronger and gusty this evening and overnight along and behind our cold front. There could be a few flurries overnight as well, but the main feature of the weather overnight will be cold, gusty northwest winds…with could gust to over 40mph at times.
Behind our cold front…the next few days will be cold but mainly dry. Monday will still be painfully breezy…with highs near 40. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain pretty cold but with lighter winds (but colder mornings). By about Thursday southwest flow develops again…bringing a couple of overrunning type events about Thursday and Saturday. The first of these looks to bring chilly rain to the area by Thursday afternoon…perhaps beginning as light mix if it moves in quickly enough.
Travelers planning to head north or northwest today should carefully consider the forecast along their routes…as a variety of winter warnings, including Blizzard Warnings, are in effect just to our north. Rain changing to heavy snow and strong winds will make for difficult or even impossible travel along and north of i-70 today and into tonight.
