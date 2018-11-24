Wrong text strangers celebrate 3rd Thanksgiving together

MESA, AZ (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) – An Arizona grandmother and a 19-year-old continued a Thanksgiving tradition Thursday, one that started with a mistaken text two years ago.
That’s when Wanda Dench, now 61, accidentally texted Jamal Hinton, who’s now 19.
Dench thought she was texting her grandson Thanksgiving dinner plans.
Their text exchange went viral on social media, and the two decided to meet.
They had so much fun together that Hinton started joining Dench’s family for Thanksgiving, a tradition they plan to continue.
The unlikely friendship has also expanded beyond Dench and Hinton – their loved ones have also become friends.
