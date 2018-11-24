Mississippi County, MO Interim Sheriff sworn in

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Mississippi County, Missouri now has an interim sheriff after the resignation of former Sheriff Corey Hutcheson.
Acting Sheriff Branden Caid was sworn in on Nov. 23 by the Mississippi County Clerk Hubert DeLay Jr.
According to a Facebook post by the new interim Sheriff, Caid will stay in office until a special election is held. He will not seek the office as a permanent position.
Caid has also confirmed that he will be accepting the position of Region 2 Supervisor of a Special Investigations Unit in the Heartland, tasked with assisting and investigating crimes against the elderly & the disabled.
“Unit has been around, but the change is they will now be investigating criminal cases across the state,” said Interim Sheriff Caid.
