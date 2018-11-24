Missing man out of Massac County, IL, last seen in Paducah

MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A 79-year-old Massac County man is missing.
According to the Massac County Sheriff’s Department, Raphael “Ray” Taliaferro was last seen on November 10 near the Mellow Mushroom restaurant in Paducah.
He is described as 5′10″ tall, 180 pounds, light black skin, white/grey hair and a mustache. They are unsure what he was last seen wearing.
His wife says he has “forgetful spells”.
Taliaferro was inducted in the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame in 2011.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Massac County Sheriff’s Department or the Paducah Police Department.
