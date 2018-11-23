Idaho woman reunited with dog in Memphis after 5 months

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An Australian Shepherd who disappeared from his backyard in Boise, Idaho in June has now been found.
His owner, Lisa Corbett, was left stunned for five months, not knowing where her beloved companion was.
"He was gone, he was just gone," said Corbett.
The day before Thanksgiving, she got the call she had been waiting for and it came from Memphis.
A Good Samaritan found Jake, took him to Grace Animal Hospital where he was scanned for a microchip.
"She found him just walking the streets of Memphis," said Corbett.
Within 48 hours, she got on a plane to the Bluff City.
"I had to buy a one way ticket here, which was very expensive, because I didn't want to lose that flight," said Corbett.
Friday morning, Corbett got to hold Jake in her arms again.
It was a moment she said she had been waiting for.
"It's like it was just yesterday and its also like, 'where have you been?' My little guy," said Corbett.
Dr. Cam Hornsby of Grace Animal Hospital said Jake’s been in great health.
"Yeah, he's a healthy dog. Everything looks good," said Hornsby.
The veterinarian and Corbett said the lesson to learn from this miracle story is to make sure your pets are micro-chipped.
"There is no way she would have been reunited if she hadn't had a chip," said Hornsby.
“Just take a stray dog to a vet and have him scanned to make sure he gets to the right owner. That is exactly what happened here," said Corbett.
It is still unknown how Jake ended in Tennessee.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.