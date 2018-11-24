First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Beautiful Saturday developing as we’ll be ‘between’ weather systems. Some morning clouds will likely linger for a few hours this morning, but a clearing trend will work its way west to east and we’ll end up with a sunny and pleasantly mild afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s….reminiscent of our recent Thanksgiving Day weather. Overnight will bring a few clouds and an increasing south wind toward morning, but overall a cool, pleasant Saturday evening is expected.
Sunday is one of the biggest travel days of the season…and there are likely to be issues across the Midwest as a potent low moves from the plains into the Great Lakes. In particular, wind-driven snow or rain changing to snow looks likely from KS and NE…eastward into northern Missouri…. and NW Illinois by Sunday night. The bulk of this will be along and north of I-70…so here in the Heartland there’s not much threat from winter precipitation. However, the strong low will stir up some strong south winds on Sunday along with more clouds and a few rain showers…though heavy rain is not expected. This is a strong cold front, however…and as the front sweeps thru Sunday afternoon and evening we’ll get strong northwest winds and sharply falling temps…especially after sunset. Winds could gust to 30 or 40mph, with temps falling through the 30s resulting in a strong wind chill.
Behind the front the first part of next week will be dry but colder…with highs in the low to mid 40s and lows mainly in the 20s. A moderating trend develops later next week…with shower chances again about Thursday and Saturday.
