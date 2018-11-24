First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Sunday is one of the biggest travel days of the season…and there are likely to be issues across the Midwest as a potent low moves from the plains into the Great Lakes. In particular, wind-driven snow or rain changing to snow looks likely from KS and NE…eastward into northern Missouri…. and NW Illinois by Sunday night. The bulk of this will be along and north of I-70…so here in the Heartland there’s not much threat from winter precipitation. However, the strong low will stir up some strong south winds on Sunday along with more clouds and a few rain showers…though heavy rain is not expected. This is a strong cold front, however…and as the front sweeps thru Sunday afternoon and evening we’ll get strong northwest winds and sharply falling temps…especially after sunset. Winds could gust to 30 or 40mph, with temps falling through the 30s resulting in a strong wind chill.