First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Beautiful Saturday, but Sunday won’t be nearly as nice as a potent winter-type storm approaches from the west. This evening and overnight will be quiet and cool, though southerly breezes will be picking up a bit by morning. With a deep storm approaching from the west tomorrow….strong southerly winds will develop along with clouds and at least some scattered showers. Showers and rainfall look to be pretty light overall…as moisture will be limited in our region. Highs tomorrow will make it into the 60s one more time…but attention should be paid to the very strong cold front that will blast through toward sunset. There may be a little bit of precip with the front…but the main story will be strong and gusty northwest winds and sharply falling air temps (and wind chills.) Temps will drop from near 60 ahead of the front to the 30s behind the front. Northwest winds could gust to 30 or 40mph at times behind the front tomorrow evening.