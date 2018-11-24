Black Friday shoppers frequent restaurants after Thanksgiving

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Waiting in line for Black Friday deals can make your stomach growl and many shoppers save their leftovers and instead go out to eat.
Several restaurants near the West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau were bustling with people who put a lot of effort into the Thanksgiving feast.
“Today is not cook day," says Kerry Holloway. “Today everything is in the refrigerator, its all leftovers. We will use it later so today is a day to get out and let somebody else cook and clean up for us.”
Stan Newby and his wife did not host a Thanksgiving diner this year and decided to get all their favorite holiday fixin’s at Cracker Barrel.
“Tried to find a Cracker Barrel and the first one was too full," Newby said. "So we went on down the road to Arnold and found one that we go into and had a good Thanksgiving diner.”
General manager Enjoli Gathright says the restaurant chain goes through 654, 000 pounds of turkey and more than a millions pieces of pie each year nationwide.
“It’s definitely our busiest week of the whole entire year building up to the day of Thanksgiving and we will still be going on until Sunday," Gathright said. “You are literally elbow to elbow, shoulder to shoulder with everybody.”
Holloway is also a former University of Missouri quarterback and stopped by Wings Etc. for a meal. He decided to stead clear of the crazy Black Friday crowds all together and instead caught up with old friends while watching the game.
“My strategy is very clear on Black Friday. Avoid all crowds,” Holloway said. “I have no interest in getting engaged in Black Friday so today is our day to watch the game and have a couple of drinks and enjoy the afternoon.”
Both restaurants were fully staffed to accommodate the larger crowds, but working on a holiday does not stop them from celebrating.
“Most of our families understand that so we celebrate before, we celebrate after," said Gathright. "Some of them even get the meal from cracker barrel and then they take it home to their family.”
