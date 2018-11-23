What you need to know Nov. 23

(KFVS) - Good morning, it’s Black Friday on Nov. 23.
Today will be an overall breezy, cool and increasingly cloudy day.
Brian Alworth says there’s not much rain with this system right now, but rain is expected to gradually develop ahead of this front through the day. This rain will begin to move into the hills of southeast Missouri about mid-afternoon and across our area this evening through about midnight pushing out after midnight.
Saturday and even Sunday look to remain quite mild though Saturday will be the nicer day.
Strong system will move west to east through the Midwest on Sunday with a variety of weather including wind, rain and snow. Travel across the area to our north will likely be impacted by wind-driven snow Sunday into Sunday night.
Behind this stronger cold front, we’ll be back into a dry but colder pattern again for the start of next week.
- Here are your Black Friday ad previews.
- One man was injured and another was arrested after a shooting on Wednesday, Nov. 21.
- President Donald Trump said on Thanksgiving Day he may have to close the U.S. border with Mexico.
A baby in Florida is recovering from a skull fracture after police say his mother dropped him while running.
Mars is about to get its first U.S. visitor in years.
