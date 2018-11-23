Rain moves in through the day on Black Friday

What a beautiful Thanksgiving day forecast, but sadly all great things have to come to an end. Overnight will be calm with clouds increasing and then changes take over through the day on Friday. Lows tonight will drop into the 30s and 40s. Highs on Friday will only be in the 50s thanks to lots of clouds and scattered showers. While there could be some scattered late morning showers, most of the heavier rain will hold off until the afternoon and evening hours. Friday night will be wet, but rain will move out quickly so most of your Saturday will be dry and very nice. More scattered rain moves in through the second half of Sunday.