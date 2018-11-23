How to care for your Christmas tree

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Now that Thanksgiving is over, you may be ready to put up a Christmas tree.
Kevin Pollock, a tree lot owner, said today is the second busiest day to buy trees.
He started preparing for this day back in October during the harvest and then packed the trees up to bring them to his tree lot located in front of Schnucks in Cape Girardeau.
Pollock said the best trees are tall and symmetrical with a consistent color. Also, hollow spots are not preferred.
Once you bring your tree home, he recommends to use steaming hot water three times a day for the few first days. Then, water twice a day and check that there’s about an inch and a half of water by the tree base each time you wake up and go to bed.
Pollock’s sold trees for twelve years and looks forward to it every time.
"I really like this tree lot. It’s a lot of fun because, I have a relationship with people that have been coming here for 25 years, and I don’t see these people the rest of the year. But, whenever they come here I get to see them again,” said Pollock.
Also, to help keep your tree fresh, don’t put it near a heater or vent. This makes it dry out and is a fire hazard.
