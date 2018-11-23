First Alert: Warm weather continues with rain on the way

(KFVS) - We’ll have chilly start to Black Friday.
Brian Alworth says a Pacific cold front will be approaching from the west today. It will bring more clouds and increasing southerly breezes.
There’s not much rain with this system right now, but rain is expected to gradually develop ahead of this front through the day, and this rain will begin to move into the hills of southeast Missouri about mid-afternoon then move across our area this evening through about midnight pushing out after midnight.
Rainfall amounts look to be moderate in the quarter to half-inch range.
The good news is that there isn’t any cold air behind this front so Saturday and even Sunday look to remain quite mild.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.