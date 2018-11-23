First Alert Friday Outlook Update

A Pacific cold front will be approaching from the west today, bringing more clouds and increasing southerly breezes. Overall a breezy, chilly and mainly overcast day. There’s not much rain with this system early this morning, but rain is expected to gradually develop ahead of this front through the day, and scattered rain will begin to move into the hills of SE Missouri late this morning, gradually pushing east of the Mississippi this afternoon. Rain chances and coverage look to peak this evening….then gradually push off to the east overnight. Rainfall amounts look to be moderate…..in the quarter to half-inch range. The good news is that there isn’t any cold air behind this front…so Saturday (and even Sunday) look to remain quite mild….though Saturday will be the nicer day.
A strong system will move west to east through the Midwest on Sunday with a variety of weather including wind, rain and snow. Travel across the area to our north and west will likely be impacted by wind-driven snow or rain changing to snow Sunday into Sunday night! Here in our area Sunday will start out as a breezy and mild day, but the strong front looks to move in from the west late in the day with strong winds, rain and sharply falling temps. Rain could end as a brief bit of snow behind the front in our northern-most counties…but most of the snow looks to stay to our north. However…the combination of wind, rain and quickly falling temps will make for an unpleasant Sunday evening….so be forewarned!
Behind this stronger cold front, we’ll be back into a dry but colder pattern again for the start of next week….as an upper low develops over the northeastern U.S. and we get northwesterly flow locally. By late in the week we should see temps moderating again…with a slight chance of rain later in the week.
