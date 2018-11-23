First Alert Friday Outlook Update

A strong system will move west to east through the Midwest on Sunday with a variety of weather including wind, rain and snow. Travel across the area to our north and west will likely be impacted by wind-driven snow or rain changing to snow Sunday into Sunday night! Here in our area Sunday will start out as a breezy and mild day, but the strong front looks to move in from the west late in the day with strong winds, rain and sharply falling temps. Rain could end as a brief bit of snow behind the front in our northern-most counties…but most of the snow looks to stay to our north. However…the combination of wind, rain and quickly falling temps will make for an unpleasant Sunday evening….so be forewarned!