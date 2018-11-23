First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

A Pacific cold front will be approaching from the west today, bringing more clouds and increasing southerly breezes. Overall a breezy, cool and increasingly cloudy day. There’s not much rain with this system right now, but rain is expected to gradually develop ahead of this front through the day, and this rain will begin to move into the hills of SE Missouri about mid-afternoon….and then gradually move across our area this evening through about midnight….pushing out after midnight. Rainfall amounts look to be moderate…..in the quarter to half-inch range. The good news is that there isn’t any cold air behind this front…so Saturday (and even Sunday) look to remain quite mild….though Saturday will be the nicer day.