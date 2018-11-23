Double motorcycle crash in Franklin Co., IL kills Makanda man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A man was killed in a double motorcycle crash on Wednesday, Nov. 21.
According to Franklin County Coroner Marty Leffler, a 911 call came in at 8:07 p.m. on Wednesday night from a witness of the crash.
The front motorcycle was trying to turn when the second motorcycle struck the front one from behind and caused both motorcyclists to be ejected from their bikes.
Neither motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.
47-year-old Jason Andrew Call of Makanda, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other motorcyclist sustained head trauma from the crash and was airlifted to an Evansville, Indiana hospital.
The Franklin County Sheriff Department is handling the investigation. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the accident.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.