Cold & Windy with Rain on the Way

A system has brought light showers to the Heartland earlier this afternoon, but heavier widespread rain in on the way. This will stick around during the evening hours and will move out by the early morning. Winds will be gusting as high as 26 mph so this could make if difficult to drive tonight if you are driving through heavier rain.
Saturday morning will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 60s. However, Sunday a new system will return with scattered rain showers and strong winds. We are watching the possibility of some very light snow in our furthest northern counties Sunday night into Monday morning. Next week will start off sunny but very cold with temperatures in 30s.
-Lisa
