18-year-old arrested after shooting investigation in Eldorado, IL

ELDRORADO, IL (KFVS) - A man was taken to the Saline County Jail pending formal charges after a shooting investigation in Eldorado, Illinois.
According to Illinois State Police Zone 7 in Carmi, Max Earl Walters, 18, of Eldorado was arrested on Tuesday evening, Nov. 20.
Eldorado police received a 911 call about a shooting in the 600 block of Madison Street.
Thomas W. Summers, 30, of Eldorado had injuries to his face and head.
There is no word on the extent of Summers' injuries.
ISP assisted Eldorado police with the investigation.
