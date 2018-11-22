What you need to know Nov. 22

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 22.
A chilly start to this Thanksgiving morning with temperatures near and below freezing.
Lisa Michaels says calm winds are allowing light fog to develop before sunrise in some areas.
Today is looking to be a wonderful day once the sun comes out! High temperatures will be near 60 degrees with sunny skies.
Black Friday will start out clouds keeping temperatures warming through the early morning hours, however, in the afternoon rain will move in from west to east through early Saturday morning.
Saturday is looking to be a nice day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s/low 60s.
Sunday another system will move in during the evening bringing rain and maybe a dusting of snow to our northern counties.
- A 3.0 magnitude earthquake shook near New Madrid County, Missouri on Wednesday.
- An 18-year-old was arrested after a shooting investigation in Eldorado, Illinois.
- Eastbound and westbound lane restrictions on the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge remain in place for Thanksgiving holiday travelers.
- Hear Richard’s story in this A Place to Call Home.
A 70-year-old man faces criminal charges for allegedly installing a devious device on his car.
Cigarette boxes in the United States will now feature statements specifying their harmful health effects.
