Sixth grader leaves note on car that bus driver damaged

“Yesterday First Student jumped into action, we met with the driver to review the damage. We will cover the full cost and loaner. We try to do the right thing in every instance. The driver did not follow training and that’s clear. We take that very seriously. The actions of the driver are contrary to what we train our drivers to do. We are very impressed by the 6th grader and her actions. We are in the process of terminating the driver based on this incident.”