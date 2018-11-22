Sikeston community members feed more than 700 people for Thanksgiving

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - It’s a Thanksgiving tradition for Sikeston community members to come together and serve people who need a meal.
Volunteers said they have been coming to help for years and now it’s a part of their Thanksgiving morning.
Marlene Stevens, the organizer of the Sikeston Community Thanksgiving Dinner, said it started more than 20 years ago at one woman’s home. She served 75 people that day and today they plan to serve more than 700.
Stevens says the community of Sikeston always steps up with volunteers and donations.
Local businesses and community members donated the food.
A long line of volunteers filled to-go boxes with Thanksgiving food and then they deliver them to people.
Ashley Ensor and Annie Ensor have been volunteering for four years and they look forward to it each year.
“It’s really easy, because you just get to see how everything works. So you go from serving to going through the line, and it’s just a great way to give back to the community. So that’s why we love it,” said Ashley Ensor.
“It makes me feel awesome to know that our community is so willing to give back and just willing to help everyone,” said Annie Ensor.
And the volunteers didn’t need to sign up, they just showed up and lived out the holiday spirit of giving.
“Well I always tell people, when you bless somebody, you get blessed in return. And to come out, they fellowship in line, they come out and eat. It’s just a good feeling. I’m tired when I go home. But, it’s a good tired,” said Stevens.
