Reminders of how to safely cook your Thanksgiving turkey

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is investigating a multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to turkey.
If turkey is in the plans for your Thanksgiving meal, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department is giving out a few reminders before you start cooking.
They recommended you thaw turkey in the refrigerator, but if you do so in the sink, use cold water that runs continuously.
Wash your hands for twenty seconds with warm water and soap before and after handling turkey. And, sanitize the preparation area.
Make sure the turkey doesn’t cross contaminate any other food.
You should use a meat thermometer through the thickest part of the turkey, and it should be at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 seconds.
"You do not want to leave your turkey sitting out for more than four hours. If it’s been sitting out for longer than four hours, you need to throw it out in the trash can unfortunately. But if you’re going to save your leftovers, we recommend you making sure that they’re cooled down because you put them in your refrigerator,” said Natalie Govreau with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department.
She said you can eat turkey leftovers for seven days, and that time frame includes the day it was cooked.
Also, if you reheat leftovers, make sure the turkey is at least 165 degrees.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department said there have not been any reported cases of salmonella here tied to the recent outbreak.
