One man injured, one in custody following shooting in Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - One man was injured and another was arrested after a shooting on Wednesday, Nov. 21 in Paducah.
Paducah police were called to 7:26 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Cardinal Point Apartments in the 2700 block of Trimble Street.
Officers found the victim, Damareon Prather, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm.
Officers learned that Prather had been in an argument with 21-year-old Titus Massey in the parking lot of the apartment complex and that Massey had shot Prather with a handgun.
Massey was located a short time later and arrested. Officers located the handgun used in the shooting and determined it had been reported stolen.
He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with second-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receving stolen property (firearm), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and on warrants charged with theft of a firearm and felony theft.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.