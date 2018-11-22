Ole Miss football team buys Thanksgiving groceries for families

OXFORD, MS (WMC) - The Ole Miss football team is giving back to families in need for Thanksgiving.
Tuesday, the entire team helped buy groceries to supply families with full Thanksgiving meals.
Once the groceries were bought, the team delivered them to families.
Offensive Lineman Sean Rawlings said being able to use Ole Miss as a platform to give back is important during the holidays.
“It is always important to make a difference in someone else's life,” Rawlings said. “Maybe if they are less fortunate and could use a blessing.”
While in the store, the football team also surprised a family by paying for their cart at the checkout line.
