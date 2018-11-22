Mechanical issue temporarily closes Cave-In-Rock Ferry

(KFVS) - A mechanical issue has closed the Cave-in-Rock Ferry connecting Crittenden County, Kentucky and Hardin County, Illinois.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, owner Lonnie Lewis estimates it will take two to three hours to make repairs.
Motorists are asked to detour via the Illinois Route 13/KY 56 Ohio River “Shawneetown” Bridge while the ferry crew is making repairs.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between.
