Cool Morning, But Sunny and Warm Thanksgiving

Black Friday will start out clouds keeping temperatures warming through the early morning hours, however, in the afternoon rain will move in from west to east through early Saturday morning. Saturday is looking to be a nice day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s/low 60s. Sunday we are watching another system that will move in during the evening that will bring rain and maybe a dusting of snow to our northern counties. Another shot of cooler air returns next week.