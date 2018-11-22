Cool Morning, But Sunny and Warm Thanksgiving

Good Turkey Thursday Morning!
A chilly start to this Thanksgiving morning with temperatures near and below freezing. Calm winds are allowing light fog to develop before sunrise in some areas. Some cars may even have frost on the windshield. Today is looking to be a wonderful day once the sun comes out! High temperatures will be near 60 degrees with sunny skies.
Black Friday will start out clouds keeping temperatures warming through the early morning hours, however, in the afternoon rain will move in from west to east through early Saturday morning. Saturday is looking to be a nice day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s/low 60s. Sunday we are watching another system that will move in during the evening that will bring rain and maybe a dusting of snow to our northern counties. Another shot of cooler air returns next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.