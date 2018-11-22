Bars stay busy the day before Thanksgiving

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Most people think Thanksgiving Eve is all about preparing the turkey.
However, studies show that many people go out and celebrate the start of the four-day weekend.
The reason the day before Thanksgiving is so busy is because many people are back in town for the holidays and they don’t have work or go to school the next day.
Erik Harper owns Shakers which opened in March of 2018. He expects business at the bat to double not only because of the holiday, but be because they will be hosting Karaoke as well.
“Staffing you try to have your best and brightest. You try to utlize your staff as best as we can, and the key thing is the bar owner or manager, whoever is running the place to be on site. It’s not about boss and employee, it’s about getting the job done,” said Harper.
General Manager Shane McAtee says the Library’s remodeled patio can not sit more than 100 people and includes a third bar to sell more drinks.
“It proves difficult because a lot of times we are out of stuff we have to make special calls or pick stuff up ourselves so we can have enough inventory to actually get through tonight, and then into the weekend,” said McAtee.
Both businesses say staffing and restocking is a challenge for a busy Wednesday night.
Cape Girardeau Police also said they are fully staffed and will be looking for impaired and distracted driving.
Police suggest having a designated driver or calling CTA or CarGo to get a ride home.
