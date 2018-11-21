Ziegler, IL police chief urges safety for Black Friday shoppers

ZIEGLER, IL (KFVS) - Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, and 30 percent of annual retail sales occur between then and Christmas according to the National Retail Federation .
For some retailers, such as jewelers, it’s even higher, at almost 40 percent. Retailers could see over 100 million people come out shopping this year.
Ziegler, Illinois Police Chief Ben Burkhamer said that this could also be a time that people can take advantage of others.
“When people are out holiday shopping its a good idea to park in well lit areas,” he said. “You do want to avoid the risk of other people that are predators that could be out looking for something free that they could pick up. This time brings out the best in people and sometimes it brings out the worst in others.”
