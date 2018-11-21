Your Updated Evening Forecast

By Grant Dade | November 20, 2018 at 8:31 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 8:31 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Temperatures are falling fast into the upper 20s and areas of patchy fog are beginning to develop. There could be a few areas where freezing fog occurs, a light glazing of ice could occur on elevated surfaces including bridges and overpasses. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 20s.

Wednesday will start off with a little patchy fog followed by mostly sunny skies later. Highs will reach the lower to middle 50s.

