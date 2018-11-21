Niece of Saluki assistant coach killed in Chicago Mercy Hospital shooting

This Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, selfie provided by Nichelle Payne-Bush shows Payne-Bush, right, with Dr. Tamara O'Neal at Mercy Hospital in Chicago. O'Neal was shot and killed Monday by her ex-fiance, Juan Lopez, outside the hospital Monday afternoon before he killed two people inside the building. Lopez also died following the shooting. (Nichelle Payne-Bush via AP) (Nichelle Payne-Bush)