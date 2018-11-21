Niece of Saluki assistant coach killed in Chicago Mercy Hospital shooting

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS/AP) - One of the victims in a shooting at Mercy Hospital in Chicago has connections to southern Illinois and the Salukis.
Dr. Tamara O’Neal, 38, was an emergency room physician.
Police said the chain of events that led to the shooting started with an argument in the hospital parking lot involving O’Neal and the gunman, later identified as Juan Lopez, with whom she was having a domestic relationship.
At the beginning of a post-game conference on Monday, November 19, Saluki basketball Head Coach Barry Hinson said he asked for permission from family to talk about O’Neal.
He said she was the niece of Anthony Beane, Sr., the men’s basketball assistant coach, and the cousin of Darius Beane, a freshman guard on the team.
Hinson said he told Athletic Director Jerry Kill he would have been proud of Anthony Beane.
“...he never let it show, didn’t say a word, it was his scout, and at the end, he took Darius and told him after the game.”
Hinson asked fans to pray for her family and all the families involved.
“I would like for our fans to keep that family and the other family’s members in their prayers,” he said. “It’s a crazy world we live in, isn’t it?”
Other victims of the shooting include Dayna Less, a first-year pharmacy resident who had recently graduated from Purdue University.
The slain officer was identified as Samuel Jimenez, who joined the department in February 2017 and had recently completed his probationary period, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.
Police said he was married and the father of three children.
