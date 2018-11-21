What you need to know Nov. 21

(KFVS) - Good morning it is Wednesday, Nov. 21.
It will be very cold this morning when you leave for work or out of town.
Lisa Michaels says some places could see a little patchy fog this morning. It’s so cold that it could freeze to surfaces and actually impact travel in isolated areas.
It will not be widespread, though and not all fog will be freezing fog. The sun will warm us up once it rises. We’ll see high temperatures in the 50s.
There should be no issues with Thanksgiving travel weather, or enjoying a football game outside with your family. High will be in the 50s and it will be sunny.
We could see rain on Black Friday during the afternoon and evening. It won’t be a washout or be severe, but it will be unpleasant for shoppers that are still out.
The SEMO football game and all of Saturday looks to be dry. Sunday we could see another round of rain in the afternoon or evening.
- An airplane sent by the United States Geological Survey will be flying low across Missouri and Illinois.
- A grieving mother wants all of Cape Girardeau to know and care about unsolved murders of nine men from the city’s south side.
- The Illinois state fire marshal is currently investigating four structure fires within a half mile radius of each other in Massac County.
- A former Mississippi County sheriff pleaded guilty to federal felony charges.
A deer jumped through a window into a home.
A Georgia woman said she’s missing close to $9,000, and she’s blaming Wells Fargo.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.