Ways to stay safe on the road during the Thanksgiving travel

(KFVS) - Millions of people will be on the road for the holiday weekend.
Missouri State Highway Patrol wants drivers to keep safety in mind while on the road.
Beginning Nov. 20, MSHP will have troopers stationed every twenty miles on the busiest highways in Missouri.
Law enforcement suggest all drivers obey the speed limit, buckle up and stay off their cell phones.
It is legal for people in Missouri 21 and older to text and drive, but Sgt. Clark Parrott says drivers should let passengers be in charge of the phone.
“Just because something is not illegal doesn’t make it right. It is not illegal to text, for those who are 21, but the consequences of that: failure to maintain a single lane, running off the right side of the road way, weaving within your lane, almost causing a crash, striking another car, that sort of thing,:” said Sgt/ Parrott. “Those are the consequences of that behavior.”
Parrott says troopers aren’t only patrolling the highways to write tickets. They also respond to emergencies.
If you do need help in Missouri. You can dial "*55″ on your cell phone to get a trooper send to your location.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.