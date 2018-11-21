Traveling for Thanksgiving? Check your flight before heading to the airport

(KFVS) - Are you flying, driving or not moving for Thanksgiving?
If you are traveling, the sooner you leave the better.
AAA projects 54.3 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, a 4.8 percent increase over 2017.
According to AAA’s flight booking data from the last three years, the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are usually the most popular air travel days and have the highest average price per roundtrip ticket. They say Thanksgiving Day consistently has the lowest average price per ticket and is the lightest travel day.
Based on historical and recent travel trends, INRIX and AAA predicts drivers will experience the greatest amount of congestion Thanksgiving week during the early commute period.
Drivers can also expect to pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices in four years, according to AAA, with a national average of $2.79 as of Nov. 1, 31 cents more than a year ago.
If you’re going to be on the roads in the Heartland, there will be more state troopers to spot unsafe behavior. They won’t just be writing tickets, though, they’ll also be responding to emergencies.
