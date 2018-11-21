Thanksgiving safety tips for pets

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - As you get ready for tomorrow’s Thanksgiving meal, there are some things to remember to keep your pets safe.
Dr. Sean Byrd, a veterinarian with Skyview Animal Clinic, said as a general rule, don’t give dogs or cats “people food”. He recommended no raisins, grapes, garlic, and onion. Also keep them away from turkey bones and fatty foods like gravy.
He said it's common people bring dogs in the day after Thanksgiving, because they eat too much and get sick.
And with your relatives coming in and out of the house, make sure your dog doesn't run away.
"This is a weird day for dogs, and some dogs will love it. Other dogs can get really anxious on a day like this. And so you can get a lot of anxiety from all these people coming over and doing all this,” said Dr. Byrd.
To help keep your pet calm, Dr. Byrd recommended a safe spot in the house with food, water, and a bed.
