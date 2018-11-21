“Thankful” for the holiday forecast...but shoppers beware on Friday

Clear skies expected tonight as temperatures drop back near freezing tonight. Thanksgiving Day look gorgeous with lots of sunshine and highs near 60. Clouds move in quickly overnight Thursday into Friday morning. If you are going to be out late Thanksgiving night or early Black Friday the rain will hold off. Rain chances increase from west to east through the afternoon hours on Friday. Rain sticks around Friday evening too. Rain pushes out early Saturday and all of the Heartland will see another nice and mild day Saturday. More scattered rain expected Sunday PM, although everyone may not see the rain.